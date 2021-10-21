The management of Moni Pulo Limited and the attorneys of Ebuye Investment Limited on Wednesday, October 19, 2021, debunked alleged claims to Moni Pulo Limited shares and Ebuye Investment Limited assets made by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of Platform Petroleum and Kalabari-born Rivers politician, in a ‘Public Notice’ published in a newspaper of October 11, 2021.

According to rebuttals released respectively by Moni Pulo Limited and Bridgeforte Attorneys, the managers of Ebuye Investment Ltd, the public notices are based on false premises and should be ignored by the public.

Moni Pulo Limited’s rebuttal categorically states that no part of reliefs of the suit allegedly challenging the grant of probate in respect of the estate of the late High Chief Dr O. B. Lulu-Briggs has to do with the shares or assets of Moni Pulo Limited.

The Moni Pulo statement reads: “The attention of the Management of Moni Pulo Limited (“Moni Pulo” or “MPL”) has been drawn to a Public Notice stated to have been issued by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs (“Chief Dumo”), regarding his appeal CA/PH/53/2021 against the grant of probate in respect of the estate of the late High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs (“late High Chief”).

“In response to the misleading claims contained therein, we rightfully state that: No part of the claims/reliefs of the said suit challenging the grant of probate in respect of the estate of the late High Chief has to do with the shares or assets of Moni Pulo Limited.

“Similarly, the grant of probate in respect of the estate of the late High Chief as contained in his testamentary dispositions (Will and Codicils) has nothing to do with the shares and assets of Moni Pulo Limited. The late High Chief, in his lifetime and for over 7 years before his demise, had transferred all his shares in Moni Pulo. The said transfers were duly effected in accordance with the law.

“No assets or shares of MPL forms part of the subject matter of the said pending appeal CA/PH/53/2021.

“The appeal arose from the decision of the Port Harcourt Division of the High Court of Rivers State, dismissing the case brought before it by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Senibo Lulu-Briggs, and Sofiri Lulu-Briggs against the grant of probate in respect of the estate of the late High Chief in Suit No: PHC/2751/2019.

“Although being aware of the above-stated facts, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs in 2019, following the demise of the High Chief, promptly commenced an action against the existing shareholders of Moni Pulo Limited before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1576/2019, seeking to invalidate the transfer of shares made by the late High Chief in his lifetime.

Moni Pulo Limited and its shareholders filed a defense and counterclaimed against the plaintiffs in the action and after two years of litigation, Chief Dumo and the other plaintiffs filed a Notice of Withdrawal of the case causing the Federal High Court, on 30th September 2021 to strike it out.

“Chief Dumo had also earlier filed Suit No: PHC/2520/2019 by which he sought to challenge the Will and Codicils of the late High Chief. However, on 11th October 2020, he filed a notice of Withdrawal of the said suit. Thus, there is no legal challenge against the testamentary dispositions of the late High Chief pending anywhere.”

Similarly, the rebuttal made by Bridgeforte Attorneys, on the same subject matter, states that the said properties belonging to its client, Ebuye Investments Limited – which are listed by Chief Dumo as forming part of the estate of the late High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs – are not under litigation anywhere in the world.

Bridgeforte Attorneys therefore emphatically stated that Chief Dumo’s claims that the same properties are the subject of an appeal at the Court of Appeal are untrue and deceptive.

The Bridgeforte Attorneys’ Rebuttal partly reads: “Our client, Ebuye Investments Limited, became beneficial, legal and registered owners in possession of the said properties in 2014, five long years before the demise of late High Chief Dr. O. B Lulu-Briggs.”

“None of the said properties of our client are the subject of any suit anywhere in the world. Neither is our client a party to the said suit. Thus, the claim by the said Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs that our client’s properties are the subject of an appeal at the Court of Appeal is patently false, misleading, and dubious.

“We urge the said Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to take notice and refrain from repeating such claims in the future. Any further publication of that nature, claim or attribution of our client’s properties to entities other than our client will warrant our recourse to seeking justice on their behalf for damages suffered.

“It is expected that the said Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs should know better to heed wise counsel and refrain forthwith from interfering with our client’s properties.”

