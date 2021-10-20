.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday described last Tuesday unknown gunmen attacking traditional rulers at Njaba local government headquarters during their meeting as a new dimension of banditry that would be stopped.

Uzodimma said this in Owerri while commiserating with the families of the monarchs who lost their lives in the attack.

The governor said the attack was an act of wickedness and desecration of the land and that it came to him as a rude shock.

However, Uzodimma said he would ensure the perpetrators would be captured and face the law.

According to Imo governor, “The news of the attack on Traditional Rulers of Njaba Local Government Area by some hoodlums, which resulted in some casualties, came to me with a rude shock and this is a clear exhibition of wickedness and desecration of sacred stool.

“I commiserate with the people of Njaba over this incident as I vow on my honour to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. This new dimension to banditry where they will now be attacking traditional rulers. This would not be allowed to flourish on our soil.”

It should be recalled two traditional rulers were shot dead by the hoodlums and one was injured, the names of the deceased were given as HRH Eze S. C Osunwa of Ihebinowere Autonomous Community and HRH Eze Barr A. E Durueburuo of Okwudor Autonomous Community lost their lives in the attack while HRH Eze A. N Onyeka ( JP ) of Nkume Autonomous Community sustained gunshot injuries.