The life of a young sportsman is filled with so much promise and potential. But the murky world of the sports management industry has seen even the best talents fail to realise their potential.

An agent could be the difference between the success and failure of a player.

In this interview, I speak with ex-Senegalese basketballer and current sports agent Momar Sakanoko on his journey as a young basketball prodigy to player management.

He talks about his experience with racism, bad management and how that pushed him to retire at an early age and spurred him to forge on and create a safe path for young athletes to reach their potential.

Excerpts from the interview below;

How did you get into sports?

I got into sports at a really young age, coming from a sports family where my uncle and aunts were the faces of the Senegalese national teams, it didn’t take much time for me to take the same route as they did.

I first started to play football, and then at age 6, watching my older siblings doing well playing basketball, I decided to start and since then I just fell in love with sports

Describe your experience?

I started to get attention and recognition really early in my career. At the age of 12, I was selected to play for the best youth academy in France, invited to the Adidas Eurocamp where only the best prospects worldwide are invited. I had the honour to play and get my first selection with the Senegal U16 national team and won the Afro Youth Basketball championship in my first year.

After these great accomplishments, I decided to pursue my dreams of playing in the United States. So, I played for three years in Wesley Christian. In my junior year, I entered an ESPN Top players list ranking in the country, making me one of the best prospects in the US.

Sakanoko during his playing days at Bahia Basket

After I graduated high school, I had the opportunity to play professionally, so I signed my first contract at 18 years old to play for Brno basket in the Czech Republic which was a bad experience. I was a victim of racism by the organization and the fans, so I transferred during the season to another club Bahia basket where I finished the season.

After the season I had the opportunity to play with my national team which was a great and humbling experience. I then signed with the Furstenfeld Panthers in Europe, but during the pre-season, I decided to cut my contract and retire from basketball.

Why?

I had a lot of ups and downs throughout my career that I didn’t mention earlier but there are reasons why I decided to stop my career very early. The lack of support from family, I was used by coaches, organizations, agents and more.

Everybody wants to talk about how beautiful sports is, but no one actually talks about the dark side of the sports industry and what athletes are facing.

What were the challenges you faced?

Definitely being used by agents, and seeing that as a young professional your path to success can be directed by people who don’t have your best interest can be the worst thing for a professional player.

This is the main reason I became an agent. Going from player to agent, wasn’t hard for me and it actually picked up for me quickly as players could relate to me because I’ve been in the same position they are, so I feel like I have a big advantage.

But the COVID first year was a tough year for the players because the clubs were financially unstable and a lot of leagues were delayed so we had to rebuild our strategy to put our players in the best position.

This was a growing experience as an agent and I’m grateful because everything happens for a reason, the only thing we can focus on is to keep being great.

You have ventured into player management in Basketball and football with the launch of the Be Great Company, what informed that decision, talk about the experience so far?

Since I was young I had this plan after my career, I want to help people reach their full potential and help them realize their dreams. So, it didn’t take much time to put that into place. At almost 20, I became an agent.

I first worked for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and then for CAA Agency and then I decided to launch the Be Great Company. We raised over $1.5 million the first year, recruited around 30 players and 45 employees actively working for the company.

Be Great Company is a global company located in Paris, France, Taipei, Taiwan, Maryland, United States. We offer different services such as management, marketing, branding and production.

After three years of hard work and dedication, Be Great now counts some of the best talents around the world and has worked with some of the most iconic brands like Nike and Puma recently.

The goal is to share the “Be Great” identity and to make it a global dominant management company in the years to come.

How can we develop sports in Africa? From the business angle, administration and developing young talents.

I feel like sports in Africa has evolved a lot these last years, and has been done even though there’s still improvement to be.

For me, it first starts with the youth, because in Africa people are naturally talented, so there is a need to keep on building academies around the continent to help these talents reach their full potential.

As an agent and active member of the NBA Africa, due to the shortage of big leagues in Africa, helping these young talents get into academies abroad can in the long run help develop these talents, who can in turn help develop their countries, like Sadio Mane is doing in Senegal.

In the past three years, we’ve helped over 70 kids from all over Africa get a full scholarship to study and play in the United States.

An accomplishment that we hope to improve on in the near future.

What do you hope to achieve in the nearest future?

My personal goal is to have a big impact on peoples lives and help as many people live the life they always dreamed of. I feel like this is my main mission and this is what makes me a successful young man.

To continue to grow and develop the Be Great Company and make it the most dominant management company in the world with the work we have put in, it’s just a matter of time until we take over.

We’re already a top management agency in Europe, we’re now ready for the big names in the industry.

Vanguard News Nigeria