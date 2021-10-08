Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has Friday decamped to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, the Presidential Candidate of YPP in 2019 general elections, gave reasons for joining the party.

According to him: “For the past year I have been part of a group of individuals and political parties working towards the emergence of a “Third Force” in the Nigerian political space.

“Millions of our countrymen and women, tired of the failure of traditional politics, are waiting eagerly for the emergence of such a platform. I am pleased to announce today that I have joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) political party. The ADC is a key player in this effort to create a new and bigger “megaparty” platform through a merger of several political parties to take power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding our beleaguered country.

“Every part of our Nigeria today can benefit from being part of one big, united, prosperous and powerful nation. To achieve this vision, we need a new “Third Way” politics anchored on pragmatic ideology and visionary, competent leadership. I believe we can re-engineer Nigeria’s economy through a system of developmental capitalism that taps into the well known dynamism and innovative spirit of Nigerian youth.

“My vision is one in which millions of youth can create jobs and move out of poverty and into the middle class, the market functions well, the government creates an enabling policy environment for all Nigerians to achieve prosperity, and an effective social security system is established to take care of our elderly population.

“I feel ideologically aligned with the ADC. Since its founding in 2005 to date, including in the 2019 general elections in which the party presented the late Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as its presidential candidate, the ADC has remained consistent in its commitment to the emergence of true democracy in Nigeria, and to the role of belief, passion, and ideas in nation-building. The party has shunned food-is-ready and divisive ethno-centric politics.

“The political status quo and its two major parties have failed Nigerians. To vote for them again is to waste your vote. The results, for the past 22 years, include rigged elections, Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, 4,000 megawatts of electricity for 200 million people, 33% unemployment, terrorism, and our lives today cheaper than the naira to the dollar. We must now focus on governance beyond politics if we are ever to escape from today’s mess and the misery it will surely continue to generate if the same recycled politicians remain in charge.

“I am honoured to become a card-carrying member of the ADC. In doing so, I restate my public announcement on June 1, 2021, making myself available to lead our country as a competent, 21st century President, and my intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election. I look forward to a close collaboration with the Chairman of our great party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, Alhaji Said Baba “Abdullahi, the ADC National Secretary and the National Executive Committee, the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Distinguished Senator Patricia Akwashiki and her colleagues on the BOT, and the members and candidates of the ADC, for the party’s growth and expansion in the months ahead. I ask all my political supporters, including those aspiring to be elected to gubernatorial positions and the national and state legislatures, to join the ADC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria