By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

An angry mob has killed a man, his wife and son in Zangon Aya community, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State for allegedlyfpor giving information to bandits.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned the act and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Tuesday that security agencies reported the killing to the state government.

According to the report, Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife Binta Abdullahi and his son Hassan Abdullahi were killed when a mob stormed their home on Monday afternoon.

“The mob action was in response to the trio’s suspected collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area. After killing the trio, the mob looted and burnt their home.”

While “receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness and deep worry at the violent actions of the citizens, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings. He stressed that lawful means alone should be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm.”

“The Governor directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident and urged citizens to maintain order. He cautioned against stereotyping of any sort and appealed for consistent recourse to the constituted agencies.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress,” he said.

