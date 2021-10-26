By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President General of Mdzough U Tiv worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh has appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to intervene by ordering security agencies to intensify the search to locate the missing Vanguard Journalist, Tordue Salem.

Chief Ihagh in a statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi said the disappearance of the Journalist had traumatized his family members as well as colleagues.

He noted that issue had become a dent on the image of the country hence the need for all capable hands to be deployed to locate the Journalist without further delay.

Part of the statement read, “I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter. The Inspector General of Police and all security agencies should search and locate the missing Tordue Saleh that went missing since Wednesday October 13, 2021.

“He is a journalist working with Vanguard Newspapers covering the House of Representatives, he cannot just go missing like that without a trace.

“We condemn the abduction of the journalist. We task security agents to produce him alive to enable him reunite with his family and colleagues who have become traumatized over his disappearance.

“His continued disappearance has become a dent on the image of our country and there is the urgent need for all capable hands to be deployed to locate his whereabouts without further delay.”