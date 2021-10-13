…assures support to tackle other challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS part of activities to mark 2021 World Food Day, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Wednesday, boosted Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps with food items and farm inputs in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The distribution of food items and farm inputs was done by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, at the New Kuchingoro IDP camp in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, FCT.

According to Abubakar, essence of the Ministry’s donation of food items and farm inputs is to celebrate with them the 2021 World Food Day which holds on October 16, 2021 in 150 member countries of the United Nations.

He said: “It is my pleasure to be here with you fellow Nigerians who have found themselves in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp as a result of some of the challenges facing us as a country today.

“Your being here in the IDP camp is not in anyway a design and by the grace of Almighty God you will soon leave here to better places.

“We are here as representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development to celebrate with you the 2021 World Food Day.

“The World Food Day holds annually on the 16th October across the world in over 150 countries. The objective is to fight hunger, poverty and malnutrition among the population.

“We are here to empower you, share some food items and farm inputs that would enable you produce your own food within your locations in the camp. This goes with the saying that ‘it’s better to teach a person to fish than to give a person a fish’.”

However, he (Abubakar) also expressed sympathy and assured them that Federal Government is aware of their situation and feels so much about their condition.

Earlier, the Secretary of New Kuchingoro IDP Camp, Luka Yatuma, said, “This is the time and day we have been waiting for now the day has come, and now you are here seeing us in this camp, and that gives you a good opportunity to identify our challenges.

“We have been into farming and appreciate the donation of the food items and farm inputs, and we are ready to learn the new methods of farming.”