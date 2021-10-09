By Fortune Eromosele

Nigeria Outlook, one of the leading media groups in the country, has announced plans to celebrate the African woman and step up the advocacy for the female folk to be accorded their rightful place in leadership roles in the society.

A statement by its Head Media Relations, Joseph Ibeh, said there will be a series of events coming up by the end of November, and also plans to host a women business summit, a carnival and other empowerment programmes to elevate the dignity of the African woman and advance a stronger case for women Affirmative Actions.

According to the statement, under-50 women nominated for the awards are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, her counterpart in the Ministry of FCT (State), Rahma Tijani Aliyu, the First Lady of Kebbi state, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, and Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.

Media personalities like Tundun Abiola (Arise News), Maupe Ogun-Yusuf (Channels), Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye (Daily Sun), Osasu Igbinedion (AIT) and Kadaria Ahmed were also listed among the awardees.

Other awardees include Nwanneka Nkumah, Sarah Abdul, Mansura Isa, Maijidda Modibbo, Ummeeta Rabiu, Chibuba Bloom Osuala (Hollywood), Elizabeth Elohor, Chidinma Gift Nnamoko – Orairu, Uche Pedro, Becky Olubukola, Amina Musa, Ifeatu Eze Nnamoko, Ogugua Okonkwo, Ogenna Walter, Dilisu Anita, Sandra David, Sadiya Bello, Layla Ali Othman, Fatima Babakura, Dr. Ola Orekunrin, Nkemdilim Behgo, Angel Anthony, Hajiya Baratu Binani, Hajiya Amina Binani, Ibiso Sammy, Hon. Stella Okotete, Olaronke Thaddeus, Adaora Umeoji, Munira Suleiman Tanimu, Nwakamma Jane, Dr. Ifeyinwa Aniebo, Linda Wuyep, Boliuma Olusayero, Sadiya Bello Barade, Ada Akaeze, Honourable Aisha Aminu Malumfashi, Bar. Oluchi Ebere Iyiegwu, Eno Adetayo-Olugbemi, Halima Yusuf Rabiu, Rukkayah Mohammed, HRH. Dr. Erelu Olubukola Oke, Ogwa Iweze, Hon Zubaid Anyaro, Iheme Faith Uloma, Hon Nasiru Dano, Ogwa lweze, Ogenna Walter, Ifeatu Eze Nnamoko and Gift Chidima Orairu.

The statement reads in part: “As part of efforts to recognize, reward and encourage African women for the immeasurable roles they play in stabilizing the Nigerian society, we rolled out a number of events and initiatives meant to tell the the world about the vibrancy of the African woman.

“Amongt other objectives, the awards are meant to reward the recipients for their roles as home managers or mothers; for expanding the economy, as entrepreneurs and business leaders; solving problems and for making the world livable as professionals.

“This shall be a landmark and Africa’s largest, most prestigious and dynamic women conference, designed to help women supercharge their careers in the business and professional world.

“This hybrid event will feature inspirational keynote speeches delivered by Africa’s most influential Women, unrivalled networking opportunities, launch of The Leading Women publication, exhibitions, awards, gala night and unparalleled access to leading content engineered to assist women in maximizing their career potential in business and other fields.

“With the theme, ‘Financial Inclusion for Women; the African Economic Renaissance,’ the African Women in Business Summit is endorsed by the African Union (E.C.O.S.O.C.C.) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (Nigeria) as part of, ‘The New Decade: 2020-2030 African Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion in Nigeria,” the statement added.

The statement said the events will also feature scholarship awards to some excellent female students who have distinguished themselves in their chosen academic fields.