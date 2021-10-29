· Says pollution, siltation hindering water transport

By Godfrey Bivbere & Prisca Achonu

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has commissioned jetties which was built by the Ecological Project Office EPO, formerly known as Ecological Fund Office, EFO, and handed the jetties over to the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.

The Minister said that the jetties are at different locations in Lagos State.

Mamora also blamed open defecation for the spread of cholera, typhoid, and other water-borne diseases, even as he said that pollution and siltation is hampering water transportation in the country.

He stated that “these jetties were commissioned in light of easing waterways transportation at the same time decongesting the roads and to also regain the man power that would have been lost on the road due to sitting in traffic for long hours.

“NIWA has identified the CMS-MILE 2 as the busiest route of ferry services, but for the high pollution rate, flooding along the river banks as well as siltation along the ferry channel which compound water transportation along this route.

‘‘These challenges have negatively affected ferry services as marine liters and the shallow channels have made service operators avoid these ferry routes.

‘‘The dream is to resuscitate, upgrade existing jetties and make the ferry route operational through the removal of silt and solid wastes along the ferry channels which of course is in line with international best practices”.

According to him, “It is estimated that about an average of 6,000 commuters transit from Lagos mainland to Lagos Island daily, which equally takes travel time of about three hours, whereas; ferry transportation through the Inland waterways will take 30 minutes to reach the destination, and these means of transportation will equally take off about 2,000 commuters from the Lagos gridlock.”