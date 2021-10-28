Mimiko: South-West PDP happy to have you back, Iroko — Owokoniran

Following the return of the former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party’s South-West General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has expressed the region’s happiness.

Owokoniran said it was a huge plus for the PDP family and a major step in the reconciliation and unity the party is building.

He said the party was now ready to rescue the county from the misadventure the All Progressives Congress, APC, had turned governance into.

Vanguard reported that four PDP governors were meeting with Dr. Mimiko. By the end of the closed-door meeting, he returned to the party.

Mimiko had left PDP in 2019 to form the Labour Party, LP, which later changed to Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

The visit of the four governors— Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Chairman of the party’s governors forum and Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal — came less than 24 hours to the National Convention of the party.

Reacting to “Mimiko’s return home,” Owokoniran, in a statement, said it was cause for celebration for the South-West and PDP in general.

According to the PDP scribe, “Congratulations to South-West and PDP in general as Governor Seyi Makinde welcomes former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Iroko, back into the party.

“I welcome you back, Iroko. Your decision to come back to PDP is a welcome development.

“South-West is definitely proud of you for your heroic venture. PDP South-West is happy to have you back. God bless the union.”

