The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven that is maintaining peace into Plateau, says it will uncover those fueling crises in the state.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the commander of the task force, said this on Saturday in Jos.

Ali spoke while receiving the reports of a special peace committee constituted by the task force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the task force had on Sept. 11, inaugurated the committee to proffer solutions towards finding lasting peace in the state.

The commander also warned community leaders who harbour criminals in their commuiities to commit crimes to desist from the act or face the law.

“I want to send a strong warning to crisis merchants and those those that allow their communities to be used as hideouts for criminals.

“We will deal decisively with anyone found harbouring criminals irrespective of position and status in the society,” he said.

Ali called on traditional, religious and community leaders to support the task force in its bid towards achieving peace in all parts of the state.

He called on the citizens of the state to be ambassadors of peace and build a better Plateau.(NAN)

