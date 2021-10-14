–Debunks alarm by Afenifere that terrorists have infiltrated Abuja

—Says 6 remaining Tucano to arrive October 28

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Lucky Irabor Thursday said that the perception of discriminatory military engagement against the people of the southeast was not correct.

The CDS assertion was against the background of accusations against the military over its alleged harsh treatment of the people of the southeast.

Gen. Irabor also debunks the report credited to the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere that terrorists have infiltrated the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, and the neighboring cities.

The Chief of Defense Staff stated these at the ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gen.Irabor, who was responding to a question while negotiations were done with bandits in the northwest and repentant Boko Haram members being rehabilitated while military operations are scaled up in the southeast, however, noted that insecurity varies from region to region.

According to him, what you find in the southeast is different from what is obtainable in the north.

Mentioning Sheikh Ahmad Gumi by name, he said the Muslim cleric who had been leading negotiations with bandits, does not work for the military and that the military would not prevent anyone from playing his part in the fight against insecurity.

He said what was not acceptable to the military was when such persons work at cross purposes with security agencies’ objectives.

Gen. Irabor informed that despite the military engagement in the southeast, he had led discussions with people of the area.

He said while Nigerians have the right to pass their views to the government, they must not do so through the use of violence.

The CDS warned: “If anyone thinks they can try the armed forces, let him try the shape of the armed forces.”

On the alarm raised by the Afenifere, he said that he just saw it as a social media report, adding, “That report is not true, though we are making sure that anyone that has a desire that it does not happen. It is not a true report.”

He said that the remaining six of the Tucano jet from the United States will be arriving in the country by October 28.

He explained that the six Tucano jets were supposed to have arrived about September, 23 but there were some issues including weather.

He also said that the major operation areas of bandits were North West although, some have relocated to North Central.

Asked whether the ISWAP leader, Abu Musab was dead, he said, “Of course I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead and remains dead.”