Mercy Eke, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, is returning to reality TV this October with the premiere of the sophomore season of her show, Mercy: What Next?

While the first season of the show – Mercy and Ike, focused on Mercy’s relationship with her BBNaija love partner, Ike, the new season follows the life of Mercy as a star, her search for love, adapting to fame and the constant pursuit of her dreams.

“The engaging and unscripted original that tells the story of Mercy Eke from a new perspective, two years after winning BBNaija, also caters to younger audiences and budding stars with a series of lessons on managing fame, dealing with an increasing fan base and the business of celebrity life,” said Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, at MultiChoice Nigeria.

In the final episode of the first season, viewers saw Mercy and Ike talking about how they enjoyed shooting the reality TV show together, lessons learnt in their relationship and how they plan to keep going strong with their relationship.