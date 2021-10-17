Pure, unprocessed entertainment personality and entrepreneur, Olabode Tawose, popularly known as Bodman established Bodman Entertainment Limited, a South Africa-based record label purposely to scout for new and fresh talents and catapult them into the limelight.

This journey he began after realizing his calling in the entertainment space. He went for it with no regrets but not without challenges.

“In the years leading to launching my own company, I was involved in a project where I realised that this is my calling and I got ready and went for it with no regrets,” he says. “I am more on the producing side, scouting new and fresh talent. This is what led me to create, invest and one day leave my footprint in the music industry.”

With an aptitude for leadership and a passion for providing excellent service in each and every one of his business endeavours, his companies have continued to grow and become the preferred hub for entertainment.

Influenced by Don Jazzy, Olamide, and other aces in the industry, Bodman has the ability to spot talent that brings about a new type of vibe and groom them well. With the right team, networking, knocking on doors of every potential opportunity and sometimes taking risks by investing a lot of money, Bodman and his company are waxing stronger.

“I knew from the get-go that it will not be easy, the journey is still long, but from the beginning, I knew I had to be ready before going in to ensure myself and the team hit the ground running,” Bodman says. “We all know that starting something big from scratch requires blood and tears, but I am proud of where we are now with the company.”

Bodman’s major project, titled Nigerian-South African featured was born out of his idea to bring the two countries together on one album through the collaboration of Nigerian and South African artistes.

“All the beats were produced in SA, we had to send the songs back and forth to get the final cuts. The artists all understood the memo and were all dedicated to completing the project.

Aside from music, Bodman has other projects in the pipelines under his company. Just to mention a few, I am also working on launching my film production company called Bodman & Sons Films Production, making short films, and eventually growing into bigger movie projects. and an annual club tour.

“One of the projects on the ground is bringing in celebrities from Nigeria for club tours here. We will soon launch our YouTube interviews, more details will be shared at a later stage.”

In recent times, Bodman has worked with popular artistes including Magnito Fresh Out, Idowest, Trod (Dagrin’s younger brother), Omashola (Ex BBN housemate), Scoobynero, Glenmena, Earl W Green, SK6, Spiro Beats, MorningStar, Raps, Lin Sensie and many more.

Bodman who would take up farming or sports if he wasn’t in the entertainment industry said his parents were surprised because of his love for sports. His parents were also not sure if venturing into music will be sustainable.

“I grew up loving sports, but they also know my love for music has always been there, and that’s what got them to become supportive. I believe their reaction at first came from a good place, just like any good parent would be worried when their children take an unconventional route in their career.

“Sustainability was the main concern, however, they quickly learned that I am committed to what I am doing and they couldn’t be more proud as they know that I am also an entrepreneur.

Excited to share the list of artistes he planned to work with as part of his future plan. To drop a few names, Tiwa Savage, 2Baba, Wizkid, Patoranking, BurnaBoy, Davido, Omalay, Stoneboy, Sarkodie, Shatawale, Kwesta, Casper Nyovest, Sho Majozi, DJ Maphorisa, and many more great artists.

Bodman is focused and unstoppable focused, and he kept his people, keep them close away from negative vibes that do not align with his goal.