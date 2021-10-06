….Signs Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2021

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Onozure Dania

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, signed the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law of Lagos State 2021, which prohibits the media parade of suspects.

The amendment law was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011 (more than 10 years ago) to ensure the Fundamental Rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the Constitution, are protected.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, who disclosed this, said Governor Sanwo-Olu assented to the law on September 30, 2021.

Onigbanjo said: “The provisions include: conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations, prohibition of media parade of suspects, compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of this Law.

“This further reinforces the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of Law and Order, Protection of rights of Citizens, decongestion of our Correctional Facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria