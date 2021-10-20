…demands immediate action in locating missing Vanguard Reporter

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Amid the disappearance of Tordue Salem, a Journalist with Vanguard Newspapers covering the House of Representatives, the Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ), has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali and the heads of other security agencies in the country to accord full protection for media practitioners.

The group also asked the security agencies to intensify efforts at finding Salem who had gone missing since last week Wednesday.

Salem who is a member of the CBJ was last seen at a recreation park around the Police Headquarters in Abuja before the unfortunate incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National President of the group, Dr. Anule Emmanuel expressed worries that Salem’s “case has sadly further raised concern on the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital, Abuja and throws up a bigger challenge for security agencies to step up in their responsibilities of protecting lives and property.”

He added that “Members of CBJ are shocked by the mysterious disappearance of our member, an adult and therefore challenge the police and other security agencies to rise up to the occasion of locating Salem.

“Like every other citizen, journalists in Abuja and indeed the country at large require full protection as they go about their lawful duties of informing members of the public without fear of molestation, intimidation, and harassment”.

The CBJ President further urged fellow journalists and the family members of Salem to be prayerful, and remain calm while the search effort to establish his whereabouts continued.

