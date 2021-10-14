By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria, MCSN on Wednesday donated a brand new Toyota Hiace bus and 20 HP laptops to the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC in Abuja.

Handing over the items to the Director General of NCC, the Chairman of MCSN, Orits Williki said their goal was to support NCC actualize its mandate.

He said the gestures was also aimed at helping the Commission address its operational challenges in creative sector nationwide.

In his remarks, PMAN President, Pretty Okafor said he was thrilled that the DG NCC has been showing interest on how to make operators in the industry come together to work for development of the industry.

He lamented that practitioners in the industry have not been able to speak with one voice.

Moving forward, he expressed delight that the leaders of the industry are now working together to move the creative industry forward and urged stakeholders todevise ways of resolving rancor in the industry.

On his part, the Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria, AVRS Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Bahmood Balogun commended board and management of MCSN for their drive to move the industry forward and described the donation as a wonder gesture.

‘‘NCC is not one of the government agencies well funded , not adequately funded yet. I think NCC should be better funded to be able to fight against piracy, just as EFCC fights against financial crime. ‘‘For us, AVRS will always give support to NCC. The state of NCC Lagos office was as bad as a dumping site as at when the DG came on board. The situation has improved. The NCC is trying despite limited resources, we will continue to support NCC not necessarily in monetary form.’’

In his own remarks, MCSN CEO, Mr. Mayo Ayilara said over years, NCC has been criticized for inactions, while the Commission complained of non-availability of funds to function.

‘‘I have desire to do more but for economic constraint . For me, this is work in progress. It is our desire that creative industry become a major revenue earner. We must join hands to help our regulator to function better. NCC should explore the warrantees given to it to function,’’ he said and appealed to other sectors to help NCC in deliver its mandate.

Responding, the Director General of NCC, Dr. John Asein, who described the gestures as a new dawn to the growth of the creative industry said he was overwhelmed and thank the MCSN for your gesture and promised to put the bus to good use.

‘‘I don’t know when last we got support from a society like this. A new dawn to grow the creative industry is here. It is a good gesture to strengthen NCC. I want to reaffirm NCC’s commitment that every sector of the industry that supports the Commission will be fully supported.

‘‘We in NCC management will continually support the industry to grow. We could disagree based on our respective goals but have to agree to improve service delivery. This bus will be put to good use.

‘‘NCC will equally partner with stakeholders. There are many other stakeholders who can support in different ways to strengthen process of our operation.’’

He however, urged stakeholders in the industry to do everything to improve accountability and transparency of the Commission, so that together they can showcase the potentials of creative industry.