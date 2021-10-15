A technology driven and mobile accessory marketing firm, RoyalOak Limited has endorsed two of the best humorist and disck jockey from the eastern part of Nigeria, Mc Apostle and Dj Hotswag as its brand ambassadors.

The company, that deals on electronics and mobile phones and accessories such as battery charger, power bank, telephones of different brands and home appliances stated at the unveiling recently held in Awka, Anambra State that the celebrities were engaged to upscale and support it’s market drive to the next level.

Mc Apostle while appreciating the offer of brand ambassadorship, said; “RoyalOak and I have a particularly shared viewpoint, we both accept that innovation should support person and assist us with having a superior existence, and we as a whole, need to put forth a valiant effort to allow more individuals to experience better.That’s the reason I consents to be an ambassador of this organization. I trust we can do some significant things for our reality together.”

On his part, Dj Hotswag utilized the chance to talk about the unveiling and RoyalOak’s obligation to constantly give their teeming fans what they need and when they need it.

He stated; “RoyalOak as a popular telephone and accessory vendors known worldwide, has separated itself from its rivals with its tech, savvy, upscale brand persona.

“This has spoken to its interest group enormously and its “Beginning savvy life” trademark has likewise urged its young fans to seek after better and quality life.

“Mc Apostle, Dj Hotswag and RoyalOak Limited have a comparable fan base that are worked to enthusiastically have a superior existence and to advance to transform from a dull life.

Also speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the RoyalOak Limited Office in Awka, its the founder Mr Prince Chimezie C who assured its customers of more and better deals when it comes to product listed at the RoyalOak office and also congratulated the Newsly Signed Ambassador and charged them to be their best in promoting the brand beyond the borders of Nigeria.

Miss Winner Chinoye Matthew, the Brand Manager, RoyalOak Limited assured the newly signed Ambassadors to use their office in discharging their duties adequately so as to enable the brand gain more fans and public support.

A great deal of procedures can be connected to the uprising of RoyalOak Limited. One of them is having the option to comprehend the buyer interest, and afterward put forth an incredible attempt to fulfill their main interest group.

RoyalOak restricted likewise developed to specific critical parts of brilliant life and making affiliations with prominent symbols to impel the brands higher than ever.