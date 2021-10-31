Martins Luv

Driven with passion to inspire and enthrall listeners, rising Afrobeats and world music sensation Ebili Martins Chiadikaobi, professionally known as Martins Luv has come through with his debut album entitled “Lions Heart,”a jam overloaded under the imprint of his label, Sufferings & Offerings Record.

The artiste said the seven-track album is for the strong at heart and those fighting for their lives, as well as those who are unwavering and undefeated in their faith.

Prior to Lions Heart, he has dropped “Sweet Love”and the wave-making Fear Nobody, which currently occupies the number 2 spot on ‘ITUNES Nigeria Top 10’ and the album reaching Top 8 on the chart.

On what inspired the album title, the singer said, “The album title was created through my Igbo name, and it is for the strong at heart and those fighting for their lives, as well as those who are unwavering and undefeated in their faith.”

Asked what he plans to achieve with the project, he said, “Greatness is all I pray for always. I really want the project to go worldwide; it’s my dream.”

Martins Luv, the Lagos-based artiste who started professional music at age 16, has worked with some established artistes including Nabania crooner, Mr. Flavour, and Ogbodo singer, Mr. Raw, as well as producers Spyryt Mix and Genesix.

“Honestly it has been a great one. I still have unreleased jams with my team that I can’t wait to share to the world. My first video hit 154,000 views on YouTube. My next target is millions of views,” he said of his label and dream