By Moses Nosike

Usoro Grace is the Managing Director of Oxford Oak & Prime Limited. This is a company that has diversified into different sectors of the Nigerian economy at least to create employment and also contribute to the development and economic growth of Nigeria. Since inception, Oxford Oak & Prime Limited has been competing favourably owing to the quality of managerial skills in operation.

In this interview with Nosike Moses, Grace what the company is doing in Nigeria and how its operation has been of immense benefit to the country. Excerpts:

When was Oxford Oak & Prime established?

Oxford Oak & Prime was established in July 2020 as one of the subsidiaries of Oxford International Group which began operation in November 2016.

What is their service offering in the Nigerian business environment?

Oxford International Group is one of the most diversified commercial business empire in Nigeria, engaged in Real Estate, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Oil and Gas, Dredging, Information Technology, Building and Construction, Engineering, and Logistic Services, among others.

How do you see the Nigerian environment for your business operation?

We see the Nigerian environment as a fruitful venture to enable citizens gain access to affordable homes and also assist our partners attain financial security through our various investment programmes.

Tell us the strength of your competition in the industry you belong?

First and foremost, we are duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with RC No: 1376384. We are equally regulated by the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) which is a unit of the EFCC. Our products are insured by Leadway Assurance Plc. Our Microfinance bank is fully licensed by NDIC. We practice precision farming, meaning that we have offtakers ready to receive the harvest of our products, thereby giving our partners value for their funds.

What are the major challenges Oxford Oak & Prime Limited is facing in Nigeria?

One of our major challenges is that majority of the Nigerian populace have lost trust in a reliable real estate and investment programmes due to previous bad experiences they encountered.

Do you think government has a role to play in the sector where you are competing?

Government has little or no role to play where we are competing.