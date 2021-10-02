.

By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Many residents and roadside traders at the Agbowo area of Ogbomosho, Oyo state escaped death as two trucks collided leaving one of the drivers injured.

It was learnt that at about 3 pm, a truck belonging to Dangote Cement Company had brake failure while heading towards Ogbomosho main town and crossed to the other lane to hit another coming truck.

An eyewitness confirmed to Vanguard that only the driver of the Dangote truck sustained injury.

An eyewitness, Oyebamiji Rasaq said that the driver was avoiding running into the shops and houses in the area.

He said “the Dangote truck was heading to Ogbomosho and had brake failure, he then crossed the lane and ran into another truck.

“It’s like the driver did not want to run into the shops and houses around.

“The driver was seriously injured but has been taken to the hospital”.

