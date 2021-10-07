Management of PIA under Buhari will fail ― ADP

Asks NASS to discontinue its stand on the issue of electronic transmission of election results

Says it is devious hidden agenda of rigging 2023 elections

Lampoons Buhari’s Speech Writers, says they messed him up in 61st Independence Anniversary Speech

By Henry Umoru

President Muhammadu Buhari

THE Action Democratic Party, ADP has taken a swipe at the recently signed into law, the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, saying that its management and implementation in the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will fail.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of the National Executive Committee, NEC meeting of ADP, the National Chairman, Engr Yusuf Yabagi Sani, also lampooned the National Assembly (NASS) on the present debate with regard to the Electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, asking the Lawmakers to discontinue the debate as actions portray that moves are designed to rig and manipulate the forthcoming 2023 general and presidential elections.

Sani said, “Even as the ADP NEC recognises the importance of the Petroleum Industry Act as a potential game-changer in the management of the nation’s petroleum resources, we are however reluctant to share the grandeur and enthusiasm of Mr President that the Act, will automatically usher in an Eldorado such as the emergence of new refineries and an end to the perennial corruption in the sector.

“The above reservation of the ADP NEC is in cognisance of the track record of this government in its handling of otherwise noble ideas and policies which consequently, do not inspire hope that the PIA will be managed effectively and efficiently to achieve its envisioned objectives under this administration.

“The critical role of foreign and local private sector investments into the industry, in spite of the PIA, will remain low and sluggish against the backdrop of the atmosphere of pervasive corruption and policy summersaults.

“The ADP NEC, in other words, is doubtful that like the leopard that cannot change its spots, this government is incapable of doing away with its characteristic trademarks that have deterred investments and stimulated capital flight in all sectors of the nation’s economy.

On the transmission of results, the ADP National Chairman said, “NEC of ADP, therefore, describes as unnecessary and retrogressive, the ongoing debacle over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit electronically, results of elections during the 2023 general elections in the country.

“The NEC of ADP calls on the National Assembly to discontinue its stand on the issue of electronic transmission of election results which portrays a devious hidden agenda of rigging the elections thereby raping once again, the peoples’ desires and clamour to democratically and peacefully elect their representatives in the nation’s political leadership.

“To the NEC of ADP, the unpopular and questionable objection to this strategy of INEC in the enthronement of the conduct of credible and transparent elections tantamount to efforts at reversing the nation’s progress on the path of democracy.

“ADP NEC however “advises” NASS to, first of all, amend the constitution of the country in which it will be clearly written that INEC is no longer an independent electoral umpire because, the present constitution as it stands, is unequivocal, unambiguous in its provision that INEC is an autonomous body with the statutory responsibility to conduct election in ways and modalities that engender free, transparent and credible elections.”

Sani who noted that Speech Writers of President Buhari messed him up in the 61st Independence Anniversary speech, said, “ADP NEC on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Address to the Nation During The 61st Independence Anniversary of the Country

“The 10th meeting of the ADP NEC examined critically the text of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation on the occasion of the celebration of the 61st independence anniversary last Friday, 1st October 2021.

Following are highlights of the position of the ADP on the Presidents claims as contained in that address:

“The handlers of the President, Muhammadu Buhari have, through his address to the nation on the occasion of our 61st independence anniversary, succeeded in messing him up by scripting for him, a package of truths, half-truths and at many points, patent falsehood and distortions of the realities of the present conditions in the country.

“In the view of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, the speech at best, is a portrayal of a President that is distantly out of touch with the goings-on in the country. We are not of course surprised because such is merely a reflection of the trend of his spin-doctors who have perfected the art of barefaced falsifications and propaganda in their narratives of the records of this administration.”

On the party, the National Chairman said, “The NEC recommended the constitution of a committee to establish and oversee modalities and strategies on an aggressive membership drive to boost the present figure of two million card-carrying members of the party.

Executives, especially the Chairmen at state and local government levels are henceforth to actively monitor and comment by making enlightened and courageous statements to the mass media within the framework of the philosophy of the party on developments in their respective areas.

“The ADP NEC recognises the over-arching influence of dichotomies along religious, regional, and other sectional divides with the consequent result on the nation’s political leadership, especially at the highest level of governance.

“While the ADP upholds the dictum of equity as a yardstick in political appointments or elections of leaders for good governance, however, our party does not believe that commitment to the principle of equity and balancing of power should becloud the superior requirements of merit in 2023.

“NEC of the ADP commends the leadership of the National Electoral Commission, INEC for its manifest honesty and commitment to conduct credible elections in the country through the introduction of innovations and use of technological devices in tune with global best practices.”

On the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Engr Sani said, “ADP NEC believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has had and still having, negative and disruptive impacts on the global economies and that Nigeria has been so adversely affected.

“However, the ADP does not agree with the omnibus explanation of the Covid-19 scourge for reasons of the horrific, unprecedented economic doldrums that have plagued the country with the advent of this administration in the last six years. Besides the havocs of the Covid-19, there is so much attributable to the incompetence, fantastic, breath-taking corruption that have been ruining and driving down the nation’s economic growth and progress beyond the havoc of the pandemic.

“While commending the government for realizing the need to, ‘support our pharmaceutical research agencies to come up with ideas for locally developed vaccines’, it is however the hope of the ADP NEC that the proposal of ‘raising a $200 million from the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority that would complement the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing N85 Billion Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme to support local researchers in the development of vaccines and drugs to combat communicable and non-communicable diseases including COVID-19’ will go beyond mere proclamation and that the sums to be appropriated will NOT end up being drained into the pockets and accounts of officials.”

On insurgency, the ADP said, “Also, the ADP NEC appreciates the fact made by the President that our: ‘Gallant men and women of the military and other security agencies have made tremendous progress in addressing the new security challenges.

“However, the ADP wishes to draw the attention of the President that the milestones being recorded against terrorism have come about under the leadership of the newly appointed Service Chiefs. This, in our view, goes to show that these great strides could have been achieved much earlier if the President had not so defiantly, refused to hearken to the calls by the ADP and other informed Nigerians for change of guards in the military hierarchy.”

On agitation for secession, the ADP said, “On the irredentists’ and centrifugal agitations in parts of the country PMB emphasised that ‘Nigeria’s ‘unity is not negotiable. In a pointed reference to Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, he stated that ‘the ongoing investigations have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.’

“The ADP NEC wonders why the seeming reluctance and foot-dragging of the government to reveal the identities of the alleged ‘high-profile financiers’ and promptly get them arrested and bring them to book over what is clearly a treasonable crime. And who, is the, ‘serving member of the National Assembly that has been ‘identified as one of the high-profile financiers?

“While the ADP as a political party of patriots is committed to the unity and continuity of Nigeria as one indivisible entity, we are however not blinded to the brazen nepotistic, clannish and provincial policies and actions of this government that have in no small measures, triggered and heightened the embers, and indeed, the raging inferno of agitations along the nation’s latent fault lines.

“Also, the explosion of violence and criminalities under the cloak of separatism to us is a dialectical outcome of the pervading hardships, excruciating poverty, and a general atmosphere of insecurity that have enveloped the polity under this administration.

“In terms of restoring peace and tranquility, these are the issues that must be frontally and fundamentally addressed, even in the wee hours of his government. That is, if truly he believes in, ‘dialogue-based solutions to address legitimate grievances’ as projected in his address.”

Vanguard News Nigeria