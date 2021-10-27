A 36-year-old man, Akanro Bode and his 11-year-old son, were docked in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing tubers of yam worth N250,000.

The defendants, who reside in Ajebamidele Area in Ado-Ekiti, are charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on October 22 at about 04.00hrs at Channel 8 Ajebamidele Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants both stole two bags of tubers of yam and yam seedlings worth N250,000 belonging to one Mr Bolarinwa Omotayo.

He also alleged that the defendants stole some tubers of yam and bunch of plantains valued at N250,000 belonging to Mr Arowosade Idowu.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their counsel, Mr Stephen Ademuagun, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Faola, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until November 18 for hearing.

(NAN)

