By Sola Isola, IBADAN

Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, arraigned a 47 years old man, Nurudeen Adeniyi Agoro, before the Iyaganku magistrate court, Ibadan for allegedly attempting to sell land already acquired by Oyo state government for circular road projects.

Agoro was arraigned on a three count-charge of false pretense and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Agoro and others who are now at large, sometimes in January at Elenusonso area Apata Ibadan, conspired with one another to commit felony to obtaining money under false pretenses and stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 vol. II Laws of Oyo Sate of Nigeria, 2000.

He added that Agoro collected N1.7million and a Nissan Pathfinder Jeep 2005 model valued at N1.3million from one Aluko Olubunmi Abiodun under the false pretense of selling three plots of Land located at Elenusonso area, Apata, Ibadan.

He added that Agoro knew that the said lands have been acquired by the Oyo State Government for circular road project and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 419 of the criminal Code Cap. 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

“Agoro and other who are now at large took properties of one Aluko Olubunmi Abiodun and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000”, he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Olaide Hamzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties each in like sum.

Hamzat adjourned the case until January 18, 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria