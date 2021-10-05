The house

By Etop Ekanem

An indigene of Agbarho community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Friday Egboreshare, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police and Attorney-General of the Federation alleging unlawful seizure of N63 million paid property purchased from Salis Ventilated Homes Limited.

Egboreshare who lamented while speaking to newsmen, said Salis Ventilated Homes, FCT, Abuja, had on November 17, 2020, sold a property described at Plot 433, Cadastral Zone CO2 Gwarimpa 1 of 3 bedroom flats, Abuja, at N63 million, including legal fee to Dr. Michael Uadiale and Dr. Enojare Uadiale.

According to Egboreshare, “the full payment of the property was made through transfer on November 16 and 17, 2020, by the agent to Salis Ventilated Homes, including a legal fee, which amount to N63 million with a receipt of payment and deed issued and signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Saliu Abubakar.”

He emphasized that in the receipt of payment, it was stated clearly by Salis Ventilated Homes Limited, that the buyer has paid all fees in regard to the property, but expressed surprised when the firm came up with an untrue story that the buyer was still owing N20 million after a deed of purchase showing the amount of N60 million had been signed and sealed by both parties.

Egboreshare said the press briefing became necessary to inform the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney-General of the Federation, security agents and other relevant authorities to intervene over the inexplicable action of Salis Ventilated Homes Limited holding back their property when they have met all obligations as to the purchase of the property.

Egboreshare explained, “It is unacceptable that a property that has been valued and both parties have come to terms and a deed was prepared, finalising the agreement between the assignor and the assignee, signed and sealed and one of the two parties to wake up and start speaking strange language could be viewed as a deceptive voice.

Contacted on the allegations over the seizure of the N63m property, the MD/CEO of Salis Ventilated Homes, Alhaji Saliu Abubakar, said the firm never seized any property or denied the transaction but said the property they later offered was a three-bedroom flats against the initial two bedroom flats transaction between his Executive Director, Benedict R. O. and their agent, hence the demand for additional N20 million.