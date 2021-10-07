By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—A middle-aged man, Kenneth Nwoha, yesterday hacked his wife, Mercy and six-year-old son, Sampson to death at Isiofumini Isieke Community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was also gathered that after killing his wife and son, Nwoha moved into the street where he also attacked six other persons.

READ ALSO:Reps consider 2022-2024 MTEF

Sources in the area expressed surprise over the action of the suspect.

The source said it is being suspected that the man might have suffered some mental breakdown shortly after waking up in the morning before proceeding to attack his wife and son.

Among the other six victims, he attacked on the streets included a seven-year-old boy and a sixty-year-old man.

He was still attacking his victims when Police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect was undergoing a medical check-up to ascertain his mental state before and after the unfortunate incident.

She added that the six persons who were attacked by the suspect were receiving treatment at the hospital while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.