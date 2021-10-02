By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Residents and business owners in parts of Makurdi the Benue state capital have raised concerned and lamented the over four months of power outage and epileptic power supply in the town.

They appealed to the authorities to prevail on the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JED, to live up to its responsibilities to the consuming public by restoring regular electricity supply to the affected areas including Gboko Road, Makurdi New GRA and its environs.

Some residents of the town who spoke to Sunday Vanguard on the development lamented that their businesses had been incurring unimaginable losses in the last four months due to lack of power supply.

A welder, Thomas Vershima who resides and owns a shop on George Akume way, New GRA said that his business had been grounded due to the prolonged power outage in the area.

“We do not see electricity anymore and my business which survives mainly on electricity has been grounded in the last four months; and JED has not told us why we cannot enjoy electricity in an area that constitutes over one third of the land mass of Makurdi town.”

On his part, Tobias Tersee who owns a tailoring and barbing shop as well as reside on the same axis also decried the situation saying that his businesses were being ran on small power generators, “it’s been over four months of pains and suffering without electricity or epileptic supply.

“We thought privatization of power will improve supply but the situation is worse. We learnt that the Gboko Road Power Transformer has been bad for about five months and they abandoned it leaving us to suffer. The federal government should cancel the privatization of electricity because we are not ripe for it.”

Effort to reach the Makurdi Regional Manager of JED, Mr. Olaniyi Oluwole was unsuccessful as the calls and text message put to his phone were not responded to.