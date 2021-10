Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Kayode Adejare Omiyale

THERE are people who have large followings because of the offices they occupy, and sometimes we observe that these followings thin out after their exit from such offices. This is not the case of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His following is as huge if not more out of office, as while he was in office. When an APC chieftain, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, made this statement about ten years ago, not a few might have seen it as an exaggeration.

But how prophetic has this become, especially in view of the befitting royal receptions that have continued to greet this leader, following his successful arrival from a medical trip abroad two weeks ago.

Indeed, the high profile visitations to his base while on the medical trip with words of goodwill, kind thoughts and prayers, were ample indications, not only of his popularity, but also an appreciation of his intensely patriotic cause and his uncommon progressive vision.

In other words, the trip had afforded the nation, including envious political paper-weights, ever afraid of his shadow, the opportunity to confirm Asiwaju’s immense stature in Nigerian politics, just as it also re-affirms the extent to which he is appreciated within and outside the nation.

As was to be expected of a man of his iconic stature and unique standing, his trip as long as it lasted, had been quite an exciting moment of boom, for idle and empty fake rumour mongers.

Thank God that their fanciful imaginations have all turned out to be a farce, and mere tissues of empty make-belief. We also witnessed the celebration that had continued to greet his arrival, as evident in the scenario at his Bourdillon Street residence in Ikoyi, which has literally turned to a carnival.

He hosts continuous streams of high profile visitors, not only cutting across ethnic groups, and diverse religious affiliations but also across political parties as in the visit of PDP stalwarts.

Looking back in retrospect, it is popular knowledge that over the years, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had toiled far beyond any other Nigerian leader, in his relentless struggles towards a great and virile Nigerian nationhood.

Indeed his admirers have never ceased to wonder at the amazing pace at which he had continued to operate, with little or no sleep, for no other cause than a fervent quest for solution to the myriads of problems besetting the nation.

His ability to cope with this incredibly draconian pace, often beats the imagination. On this, we have no other person to thank, except the good Lord above, who in His mercy has not only preserved and protected him, but kept him going to the surprise of his adversaries. Coupled with these are the vast store of sterling God-given talents and endowments, which has made him not only unique, but also miles apart from his peers.

For cynics who hitherto might be in doubt; these are ample evidence that our leader is here on a divine mission. To be sure, he is specially chosen with a special divine purpose on earth and, therefore, nothing can stop him.

This is why Asiwaju deserves fervent support and loyalty of patriots who have the interest of Nigeria at heart, including the under-privileged and the poor, whose cause he had vociferously championed over the years.

To be sure, as the soul of the nation, whose struggles over the years had impacted in one way or the other on the masses, to that extent one can affirm that the destiny of the nation, and the wider spectrum of its citizens, are in a sense inextricably tied to his person as an individual, considering the progressive values he stands for.

In the light of these, does one need anybody to interpret the self-evident portrayal of the foregoing in terms of the eminent stature of our leader, which remains ever unequalled in the Nigerian political arena?

In this, we will once again see a confirmation of the veracity of the word of eminent APC chieftain, Chief Abiodun Ogunleye, who once wrote that Asiwaju “is not a president, but greater than the president.”

Indeed in a different clime, the likes of Asiwaju are literally drafted and coopted, and with fervent plea too for the highest position of leadership in the country, much less of them having to declare their interest, let alone campaign.

Let me affirm without being immodest that this is exactly what Asiwaju deserves. Yes, and without mincing words Asiwaju deserves the highest post of presidency of our nation, Nigeria, not only in appreciation of his herculean efforts towards its progress, but also in the interest of the teeming mass of progressive Nigerians, particularly the poor, who eagerly look up to him as divinely anointed to lift our great nation to the visionary height of our founding fathers.

Once again, on behalf of lovers of progress, Asiwaju’s admirers spread across the world, Nigerians, Lagosians, and the Yaba community in particular, I wish to reiterate my inexpressible joy in having our leader back in our midst, hale and hearty.

And on a particularly important note, I rejoice with our darling mother,Yeye Oluremi Tinubu, our distinguished senatorial representative, whose reformational achievements in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, remains unmatched.

I thank her even the more, in her two-fold role, not only as the darling wife of our leader, but also, his mother. There is no doubt that her successful roles in this regard have contributed in no mean measure, to making her darling husband what he is today. To this extent, we all owe her a great debt of gratitude.

For those who are proud to belong to their political family, and their numerous non partisan admirers across the world, including the Yaba community in particular, it is our prayer that you will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Omiyale, Chairman of Yaba LCDA, wrote from Lagos.