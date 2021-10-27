By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stressed the importance of investing more in agriculture to eradicate food insecurity and provide employment opportunities for youths in the country.

Others who spoke in unison with the governor, include President, African Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; Director-General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, at a two-day summit of Oyo Agribusiness Summit 2021 with the theme: ‘Grow Oyo/Invest in Agriculture,’ organised by the Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr. Debo Akande, held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA, Ibadan, yesterday.

While making a presentation titled: “Re-engineering Agribusiness Development in Oyo State,” Governor Makinde said a wide array of commercially-viable agribusiness were available for investors across diverse value-chains, which include production, processing, inputs, mechanisation, and related equipment, irrigation system, aggregation, warehousing, incubation centres, agribusiness advisory services, agro-logistics and marketing in the state.

The governor maintained that the decision to re-engineer agribusiness development in the state followed a set of carefully planned and strategically executed efforts, which, he said, have made the state to be able to offer unbeatable incentives to intending investors in agribusiness in.

Governor Makinde stated that apart from the comparative advantage that the state has in terms of the availability of about 28,500 square kilometers of arable land and abundant freshwater sources as well as 3,000 hectares of artificial lakes, which, he added, give the state a competitive advantage in fish farming.

He said: “We developed the Oyo State roadmap to accelerated development 2019-2023 and we sold it to the people of Oyo State

” The understanding of that roadmap essentially informed our decision to make agriculture one of the main drivers of the Oyo State economy between 2019 and 2023.”

“So, how should this information affect your investment decision?

“Well, in clear terms, our administration did not stumble on the decision of re-engineering agribusiness development in Oyo State and transforming the state from a sleepy agrarian community into a thriving agribusiness hub.”

“Our efforts are a result of careful planning and strategic thinking and this is why we offer unbeatable incentives to investing agribusiness in Oyo State.”

“First, we created the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA). This is to serve as the vehicle for driving agribusiness development. This has eliminated the administrative bottlenecks that prevent private investors from communicating directly with public officeholders.”

“One of the strongest factors that support large-scale agribusiness production is the availability of arable land. Over 60 per cent of Oyo State, 28,500 square metres of land are suitable for agriculture.”

Governor Makinde declared that there is the political will needed to make his administration’s agribusiness development reengineering drive successful, saying that the government had been achieving what people hitherto thought as impossible.

“When you invest in agribusiness in this state, you are assured of a well-trained workforce. We have taken a systematic approach to manpower development.

“Again, the DG of IITA just spoke about the STEP programme, which we are running in partnership with them.”

“So, students are introduced very early to various parts of the agricultural value-chain from secondary school.”

“We also have the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project YEAP, which provides enterprise training for the youths in the state.

“Presently, we have exposed over 1,800 youths to a technology-based agriculture system. We plan to complete the training of the earmarked 10,000 beneficiaries by the end of 2022.”

“To this end, we are also in partnership with IITA. We are running a complete rehabilitation of Oyo State IITA youth agribusiness incubation park at Awe. So, if you are worried about human resources, we have a well-trained workforce ready to be engaged.”

“If you are also thinking in terms of out-growers schemes, we have a database of about 20,000 teachable smallholder farmers, who are ready for a mutually beneficial partnership. With this, you don’t need to leave Oyo State for your research and development,” the governor added.

Also in his address, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, who was represented at the event, urged Oyo to engage in competitive agriculture, cluster all the stakeholders into one, make the state agricultural sector attractive to other nations, build capacity in the sector and ensure adaptation to climate change.

He added that if the state could adhere to those points, it would go a long way.

Earlier, Director-General of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr. Debo Akande, said that the Makinde administration has set out an economic regeneration vision for the state that is hinged on harnessing its natural economic comparative advantage and underpinned by the development of agribusiness-enabling infrastructure and human capacity development.

“The opportunities are myriad and in Oyo state, investors will find the enabling infrastructure, support and incentives required to exploit them,” he said.

Akande maintained that the government will continue to demonstrate iron-cast determination to implement proactive, business-friendly policies to ensure an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

The personalities, which also included Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Wema Bank, Mr. Ademola Adebisi; Managing Director of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan; High Commissioners of The Netherlands, France and Australia to Nigeria and Ambassadors of France and The Netherlands to Nigeria, said the importance of agriculture to the development and growth of any nation could not be overlooked, especially in Nigeria.

