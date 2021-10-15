. charge pupils on goal setting

In line with the goal of the Life Planning for Adolescents and Youths, LPYA to become change agents by increasing access to reproductive health information and services, the Chief Executive Officer, Elona Development Foundation, Mrs Stella Macaulay, in collaboration with Marie Stopes International Nigeria, have charged school pupils on the need to set goals for themselves and avoid premarital-sex.

The sensitization, which also focused on sexual and reproductive health concerns, took place at Okwe Secondary School, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking to students drawn from senior classes, Mrs Stella Macaulay, who is also the State chairperson of Standup for Women Society(SWS), decried the rising cases of school drop outs of teenagers, particularly the girl child due to early pregnancy.

According to her, early pregnancy has trauncated the dreams of many teenagers in secondary schools, noting that the affected female child is forced to stop schooling to enable her nurture the pregnancy and deliver same.

While noting that the male child were forced into early fatherhood.

She, therefore, charged the pupils to say No to premarital sex in order to achieve their dreams and aspirations, thereby making their parents proud.

During the sensitization exercise, meaningful interaction, questions and answers were carried out between the students and their instructors.