The Macallan, an ultra-premium whiskey brand, has kicked off a new campaign, The Macallan Mastery, to promote passion, excellence, craftsmanship and to celebrate mastery. The campaign was announced officially at an exclusive event held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the prestigious Lagos Marriot Hotel with captains of industries and whiskey lovers in attendance.

The campaign announcement, amongst other things, saw the unveiling of the brand’s influencer icons, veteran photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and fashion guru, Mai Atafo, both of whom the brand confirmed are masters of their craft and perfect representations of what the brand stands for.

Speaking on what makes the ultra-premium whisky brand a leader of the pack, the lead brand ambassador, The Macallan Nigeria, Motunrayo Abiona disclosed that The Macallan brand has garnered a global reputation as the world’s most valuable and luxurious spirit brand and this is as a result of The Macallan’s dedication to mastery and craftsmanship, while consistently achieving excellence without compromising quality. She added that the brand has won several pioneering accolades from its inception in 1824 till date.

In her words, “The Macallan has achieved the highest level of mastery and recognition since it was established. Take for example, The Macallan commissioned and launched a state-of-the-art and architectural marvel that is The Macallan distillery in Speyside, Scotland. The distillery is a statement that The Macallan has been there in the past, it’s here at this present time, and will still be here in the future for generations to come”.