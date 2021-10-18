Lush Hair Nigeria has recently confirmed partnership with the African biggest annual fashion shows in Nigeria – Lagos Fashion Week & Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week as the official hair sponsor for 2021 edition. This was recently made public at the official MOU signing between all parties involved at Lush Hair’s office in Surulere, Lagos.

Lagos Fashion Week is a fashion platform that drives the Nigerian and ultimately, the African fashion industry; by bringing together buyers, consumers, and the media to view the current collections of designers at a four (4) day event in the fashion capital of Lagos, Nigeria.

Lagos Fashion Week will be coming up from October 27th to 30th, 2021 and it promises to be so much fun, Lush Hair has given a hint to treat guests / visitors to exciting entertainment at its experiential lounge and most importantly will be introducing some new variants of products exclusively at the event.

In the same vein, Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week is a two-day fashion event coming up on 19th and 20thNovember, 2021. It is aimed at promoting sustainable development through stimulating youths who have interest and potentials in the fashion industry.

According to the Brand Manager, Ms. Ritambhara Kakkar, Lush Hair is particularly ecstatic to be the official hair brand sponsor for this edition of the Lagos Fashion Week and Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week, these are leading fashion events on the African fashion calendar which command such a credible pedigree in the fashion industry across the globe. They boast of bringing onboard international designers to fashion giants to exclusively introduce their new collections.

“We consider these partnerships as a win-win opportunity for us all, as they present a perfect occasion to also introduce and showcase LUSH HAIR numerous products and new collections to both the local and international fashion exhibitors, media, style influencers/ Bloggers, fashion enthusiasts as well as other companies equally making waves in the haircare and beauty industry and most importantly potential investors/ stakeholders who will be attending from different continents” she said.

Oluwadamilola Agboola, Assistant Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ijeoma Balogun, Head- Public Relations & Partnerships, Lagos Fashion Week, Folasade Oluwafemi, Head- Partnership, Lush Hair, Adaeze Oguzie, Digital Communications Manager, Lagos Fashion Week, during the contract Signing between Lush Hair Nigeria and Lagos Fashion Week, recently.

As part of the juicy deals Lush Hair is bring on, the brand will be styling the hair for all the models on both occasions who will be donning the beautiful designer collections on the runway.

The Head of Public Relations & Partnerships, Lagos Fashion Week, Mrs. Ijeoma Balogun, beyond the runway, the annual event provides a physical platform that’s gradually repositioning the entire fashion and beauty sector as a useful tool for commerce and creativity in Nigeria, we are particularly elated welcoming Lush Hair brand on board as the official hair sponsor, 2021.