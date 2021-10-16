As she gears up for the release of her upcoming EP project, “Best Place To Be” out October 30, without holding nothing back, Loveth bares all on her soulstirring single, You Be God.

With all the happenings around the world, mostly in Nigeria, an African country on the Gulf of Guinea where the singer–songwriter emerges from, with the fear of the never-ending lockdown, fear of the unknown brimming at the surface — from banditry to boko haram, we’ve been trying to find solace in an array of things, and Loveth’s newest effort, “You Be God” is currently the answer.

On the Spiritualbeats production, she pours out every inch of emotion and acknowledge the sovereignty of God. In recent times, those who have a low concept of God have rejected the multiplied revelations he has given of himself—in his works of creation and providence, in the person of his Son, Yeshua, in the presence of his Spirit, and in his written Word. He has not left himself without a witness, and the evidence demands that we worship and praise the One thus revealed.

Watch Loveth’s latest video below, with cameo appearance from MC Edopikin and Real Warripikin, the video was directed by IIdeahub.