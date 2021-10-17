By Nnamdi Ojiego

He started as an apprentice, dealing in motor spare parts at Idiroko, a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin. Today, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited, is a manufacturer and employer of labour. In this interview, Onunkwo takes us through his grass to grace story, losing $3.2 million in Turkey and how he is surviving as a producer amid numerous challenges. Excerpts:

Yours is a typical story of grass to grace; from being an apprentice to a manufacturer. How did it happen?

Yes, you are right because it was not easy for me growing up. It was by the grace of God that I attended and completed secondary school. After my primary education, even before my common entrance examination result was released, my parents had sent me to Warri to learn a trade (apprenticeship) because there was no money to train me in high school. When the result was released, I scored the highest grade in the old Ihiala local government area and many people were worried, asking why my parents would want to waste ‘this brain’. My teachers and the headmaster berated my parents for sending me out to learn a trade.

Somehow, the news got to my elder brother in Enugu who invited my boss (Oga) and told him that the family had resolved to send me to secondary school, thereby ending my apprenticeship in Warri. So, I joined my classmates who had already started classes and when they saw me, they pointed at me saying “this is the boy that scored highest who was nowhere to be found.” Meanwhile, by the time I left secondary school, things went from bad to worse for my family to the extent that paying my fees became a major challenge, following the death of my father in 1986. I lost my father when I was in JSS 2.

So, after secondary school, there was no money to further my education. So, I told my mother that I would like to go back to apprenticeship and that was how I found myself at the Idiroko border in Ogun State. After about three years of serving under my nephew, something happened in Benin Republic. The country’s currency (CFA) was devalued, making things difficult for our Cotonou customers. It became expensive for them to come to the Nigeria-Benin border to buy things. This affected our business because over 90 per cent of our customers came from Benin Republic. Following this development, I suggested to my boss that we should move to Cotonou because the customers were no longer coming, but they would still needed spare parts meaning they would buy it at all costs in Cotonou.

Migrating to Cotonou

My Oga agreed and asked me to go and get a shop at Cotonou. However, before we could move there, he changed his mind and posted me to another branch of his business. My stay in the new shop was cut short just only one night following the death of my elder brother. So, after the burial, I decided not to stay with my master anymore. I told him I wanted to move to Cotonou and he said, “okay, if you want to go, there’s no problem, but I don’t have money to give you.” Having no money to finance my business in Cotonou, I came up with a plan that eventually paid off. I got some spare parts on credit including front grills and fan blades worth about N7, 200 and assembled all of them, waiting for a Customs officer from the Benin Republic to help me cross the goods. As providence would have it, it turned out the Customs officer had a spare parts shop in Cotonou which was being managed for him by someone. So, I saw an opportunity in partnering him and we started doing business together. At a point, the Customs officer said he was no longer interested in the business. So, we took stock and I paid him off his share. That was how I started my business.

Going into importation

My business was doing well and so I decided to upgrade my status. I wanted to buy a Mercedes ML SUV in 2003 because it was in vogue at that time but, along the line, a thought came to my mind, “Why am I buying this car? It will not give me any income. Why can’t I import goods myself rather than selling for other people?” With this thought, I decided against buying the car and used the money to start importation of lubricants (engine oil) and raw acid from Dubai in 2003 and later added motor batteries to it.

Birthing of Seahorse

One day, I got a call from a lubricants manufacturer in Turkey, wooing me to buy from them. After my findings, I discovered that they were genuine. I developed an interest in their brand, Seahorse and struck a deal with them. Because the product was good, people were queuing to buy it and were ready to pay any amount in advance to get it.

Becoming a manufacturer

I was forced to go into production but, before that, I had started making plans to start manufacturing in Nigeria and had already acquired over 70 plots of land where I would build my factory. Something happened that cut my long plan short and forced me into starting my factory. In February 2015, my partners in Turkey couldn’t meet up my monthly demands and it became a major concern. When I enquired what the problem was, they said they didn’t have enough money to buy raw materials and asked if I could assist them with money to sort things out so that they could meet my monthly order.

Losing $3.2m in Turkey

So, I transferred to them $6.2 million and expected an increase in supply to resume but the reverse was the case. The volume of the weekly supplies started dropping and, at a point, it stopped coming and when I enquired again, they started telling me stories. So I decided to go to Turkey where I got the biggest shock of my life. The company had gone bankrupt. Determined not to allow the brand, which was already popular in Nigeria, to die, I asked the owners to allow me to produce in another factory but they refused. Instead, they were asking for more money which I gave them. Unfortunately, the company could not complete the supply of the goods of over $6.2 million I paid for. They could only supply about $3 million worth of goods and I lost the rest of the money in the process.

Were you able to recover your money from the Turkish company?

No, I didn’t. I took them to court and the court ruled that the company was bankrupt. And in their law, if a company goes into bankruptcy, the remnants of their assets would be used to, first of all, pay the government if they owed the government, then, the staff and then customers. They didn’t pay me because their assets could not even pay the government. So that was how I lost about $3.2 million.

Starting production

However, just when it looked like I had met a brick wall, an idea came to me. ‘Why not go home and build the factory?’ With this thought, I paid machine fabricating companies in Turkey to fabricate for me. I also paid for them to come to Nigeria and install the machines and to do all the necessary training. That was how I opened my factory in Nigeria and we started production in April 2017, having secured the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, and Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON. So that was how we started Seahorse.

It’s been award galore for Seahorse since inception. What is the company doing differently to be amassing these awards?

The number one is quality. I don’t joke with quality. You know, it is easy for anybody to say that they are producing quality products but how true is that? I know my vision and I want to actualize it. I am here 24/7 to direct what I want, to make sure that the quality is respected and kudos to my team of professionals who believe in me and the vision of the company.

Sustaining standards

Having passed through so many hurdles with my competitors, I wouldn’t want anything to make them hold anything against me, most especially as regards quality. I know the importance of a quality management system, which is why in less than two years, our company became ISO 2015:9001 certified. You know, during the selection process of these awards, the organizers don’t invite you to answer any questions about your products. The parameter in your product will be answering all the questions on your behalf and you won’t even know the batch or market they will pick your product from. You won’t be there to defend your product. All you get is a letter informing you that your company or brand is nominated for this or that award. To us, it simply means that good work pays and I think that’s why we are winning awards.

With successes recorded in lubricants production, are you considering building a refinery?

Well, we keep on growing. With my history, from motor spare parts to importation and now, production of oil, blending of lubricants, you never can tell what will happen next. I’m not ruling out the possibility of building a refinery but I have to consolidate on this first. It is after that that I will make the next move. I do things one after the other, in a way it will not disturb my health. So the situation determines the next move.

How do you feel being an employer of labour?

It is a source of joy to me knowing the number of people that their daily meals depend on this company. I feel more fulfilled now that I have created this job, this number of employment, than when I was importing. When I was importing, I had a few employees, about eleven staff. Today, we have over 1000 people whose livelihoods, directly and indirectly, depend on Seahorse, with branches across the country and all the people working there are my staff. To understand the kind of joy it gives me, let say for example, that I was making N1.2 million in a month as an importer but making N1 million now as a manufacturer, I feel more fulfilled now that I’m gaining N1 million than when I was gaining 1.2 million. To me, it’s not just about the money but the lives we are affecting positively. Today, my value has appreciated before the government because they have seen what I’m doing; they have seen that I’m creating jobs in Nigeria. I can’t quantify the level of recognition and value that I’m earning since I built the factory.

What are the challenges producing in Nigeria?

One of the major challenges we are having is electricity. Because power from the national grid is epileptic and not reliable coupled with transformer issues, we decided to go 24 hours on generator sets. Yes, we are 100 per cent running on diesel and as a result, I spent millions of naira every month on diesel. Another challenge is bad road because when you produce, you have to distribute. Last time, our truck that went to supply our products in Minna spent more than one week on the road due to the poor state of our road infrastructure across the country.

Forex

Also, to get foreign exchange, FX, to buy important raw materials is one of the major challenges we face here. It’s one of the things that discourage foreign investors to invest in Nigeria because when they produce in Nigeria, taking the proceeds to their home countries becomes another problem. And those who are producing in Nigeria find it difficult to get forex to import the raw materials.

How are you surviving amidst these challenges?

We are coping like every other Nigerian. However, it is a serious challenge to access FX, to import major raw materials. So to overcome this, we sometimes buy locally from those that have stock so that we don’t run out of our finished product.

Importation kills Economy

Although it is challenging in a country like Nigeria where the power supply is epileptic and the cost of importation of raw materials is very high, production is still the best way to go. Importation kills local production, it kills the economy. Government should intervene and help manufacturers because we are competing with foreign manufacturers that have no issues with electricity. I used 100 per cent diesel at my factory but those we are competing with don’t use diesel abroad.

Giving back to society

Having succeeded in life despite obvious challenges, I am now, determined to use my wealth to ensure that young people go to school. To achieve this, I started a scholarship scheme in the only secondary school in my hometown, Ihembosi, and it has been running since 2009. When I started the scheme, the school’s population was 190 but has since risen to more than 700. Today, we have students coming from neighbouring towns to also benefit from the scheme because I don’t segregate. As far as you are schooling there, you are entitled to the scholarship which covers the school fees, registration for external examinations like WAEC and NECO for all the senior students in the school. I also have a scholarship programme, a N10 million educational grant for students of Ihembosi town in higher institutions and another scholarship scheme for five students from Ozubulu, our company’s host community, to the university level. When I remember that I couldn’t go to a tertiary institution because of money, it helps me to understand that some people are facing a similar challenge today. So, if I can be of help in any way to ensure that nobody drops out of school because of money, then, I’m happy doing that.

Moreso, I initiated series of awards for the best graduating students at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University. We instituted awards for Overall Best graduating student, Best in Engineering and Best in Biochemistry departments. I also bought commuter buses for the institution to help them with their research works. At the secondary school level, I also introduced the Best Teacher award, the Best in Mathematics and English in junior and senior secondary school. Fortunately, the school won the best in Chemistry in 2017 in Anambra State. To ensure peace and security in the area, I provide logistics including operations vehicles for the vigilante group. Seahorse has also built about one kilometre road in the local government.

How do you motivate your staff to give you their best?

We are trying our best to take care of our workers and we will not stop trying our best to make them happy. Our welfare package is one the best you can get around. We provide free bus service to and from the office. We also give free lunch to our workers. Again, not every company gives free meals in this present economic situation. It is not also rampant seeing companies of my level or category giving out official cars to members of staff. Salary wise, we are not doing badly. Our salary is very attractive. Workers resign from other companies and troop to Seahorse for greener pasture. We also make the working environment very conducive for our workforce.