By Olasunkanmi Akoni

After several months of the medical trip in the United Kingdom, UK, National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8.

The arrival came barely 24 hours after a campaign group, South-West Agenda (SWAGA 2023), was flagged off by the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to champion Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general poll.

During his trip abroad, he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

According to a statement by the Tinubu media office, contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

The statement read in part: “His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

“He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.

“Asiwaju, first and foremost, would like to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the time to visit him in London to express his wishes for a speedy recovery from the knee operation.

“He thanks House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, party leaders, members of Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and indeed many others who called on him in London to wish him well.

“He is also not forgetting others who would have loved to visit him but couldn’t make it and his numerous friends, associates, supporters and well-wishers who have been with him in prayers and supplications to Allah.

“Asiwaju Tinubu thanks you all.”

