By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos International Poetry Festival, LIPFEST is set to return this October with the theme:” Ancestral Imaginings.

According to the organisers in a release, stated that the event billed to run from October 21st – October 24th aimed intoto lean the wisdom and vision, of the old and the young, with a guide into the intricacies of a pandemic

Part of the statement read. The Lagos International Poetry Festival returns in 2021, from October 21st – October 24th with the theme, Ancestral Imaginings, as this year’s festival leans into the wisdom and vision, of the old and the young, to guide us through the rubble of a pandemic. A generational journey aided by generational memory.

“This year, a diverse pool of writers and thinkers, drawn from across generations, will lead us into three days of conversations and performances on a range of themes, converging on the role of inter-generational support systems in building stronger post-pandemic societies.

“LIPFest 2021’s hybrid experience will combine expertly curated digital offerings with the festival’s much missed in-person events, kicking off with an opening cocktail on the 21st of October and opening into a series of events including a special keynote by Yusef Komunyakaa, seven panel conversations, two masterclasses, a massive concert mash-up of music and poetry, headlined by the legendary Saul Williams, and a one-million-naira winner takes all slam competition.

“Poetry After Dark, the festival’s annual party, a silent disco event peppered with spontaneous poetry readings, which has always drawn the city’s bohemian fun-seekers, will also be returning with a huge celebratory swing this year. All events, carefully adhering to Covid-19 Protocols, will be streamed live to the festival’s global audience.

“Guest and event details are available on www.lagospoetryfestival.com.

Speaking on the poetry slam, LIPFEST Communications Assistant, Chinaza Eziaghighala explained how the winner will emerge.

According to Eziaghighala:” LIPFest 2021’s inaugural slam competition emphasizes the role of young people in dreaming and building a future that answers the anxieties of today.

“Entries for the slam are currently open at www.lagospoetryfestival.com/slam and close on the 10th of October. Shortlisted poets and spoken word artists will be announced on the 19th and will participate at the finale on the 22nd of October.

“The winning poet walks away with One million naira (N1m) and gets a performance slot at the festival’s concert evening on the 23rd of October at Terra Kulture.

“This year’s guests include Saul Williams, Aja Monet, Yusef Komunyakaa, Femi Osofisan. The festival draws a trans-generational selection of guests, pressing into the wisdom of the old and vision of the young in a period of heaviness. ” She said.