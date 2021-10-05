By Moses Nosike

An upwardly mobile tech-centric , digital, creative , Branding and experiential agency, Lilvera Group, has proven its worth in the industry dominated by top players by consistently scooping awards and top industry honours off the renowned players in the west Africa integrated marketing communication sector.

This is evident as the group recently picked up the digital marketing agency of the year award at the recently held 10th Marketing World Awards (MWA) in Accra, Ghana amid pomp and glitz.

Besides the recent accolade, the young agency had in the recent past scooped Africa Finance Awards 2020 for Most Customers Focused Experiential Marketing Company of the Year (Customer Service Category, Diamond Award), while its Chief Idea Officer, Buchi Johnson had won The Industry Awards Young IMC CEO Award 2020 and the Lagos Nigerian Institute of Public Relations LaPRICA award for

At the awards ceremony in Accra, Ghana, the founder/convener MWA, Akin Naphtal stated that Lilvera Group was overwhelmingly picked by the panel for the digital marketing solution it provided for its clients during the 2020 year, which posed as the most difficult years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The award is special because it is related to how organisations innovate to still keep clients- brand services in touch with consumers and customers during the lockdown year. As you are aware, 2020 was very challenging but this agency was able to render services that keep its clients in business yet over consumers’ options,” Naphtal said.

On the business, Mr. Johnson said that how we project ourselves is important to our productivity.

That is why we take first impressions seriously. First impressions we understand, often set the tone of the relationship that follows hence making a great first impression is essential in our business dealings.

“We like you to feel comfortable with us from the moment we meet, assuring you that you have come to the right place; the right partners to take you and your business to the next level,” he said.

On value creation and addition, the Lilvera Group CIO stated that “We are one of Nigeria’s most valuable and admired multi-businesses with a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning Marketing and Advertising, Agriculture and Mineral Resources, Investment Portfolio and Business Supply. Our products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality and customer service that can be trusted.

Lilvera philosophy is built to unlock business potential that are made specifically for business owners to enable them, reach their peaks and add value.

“Our highly trained professional staffers understand this too, that the first few minutes of meeting any client are essential to earning that business. Hence we showcase our intelligence, professionalism, and confidence in how we handle businesses from the first meet, earning your trust as trust is the new gold.”

Lilvera Group is a company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its clients. “We drive innovation to create the world’s best solutions,” Mr. Johnson enthused.