By Arogbonlo Israel

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is still achievable.

The president who made this assertion during his Independence Day Broadcast on Friday, assured Nigerians of his readiness to achieve this feat in the nearest years.

“We remain confident that our goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is achievable.

“Considering the positive impact of our Social Investment Programmes, I recently approved an increase in the number of N-Power programme beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

“Out of this, 510,000 have started the programme while the competitive selection process for onboarding the outstanding 490,000 beneficiaries is in progress,” Buhari disclosed.

