.

Oladipupo Clement, The CEO of Lifepage (A real estate investment company), turns to the topic that impacts the lives of many in all strata of life: ”How to secure financial freedom for ourselves, businesses and for our families”.

A Trusted wealth creation and retention expert with a career spanning over two decades, a seasoned financial coach and quintessential entrepreneur, leading a tribe of wealthy origin- a class of the financially free individuals with tangible proofs, dissects the ABC of Financial freedom in his new book titled “FINANCIAL FREEDOM MASTERGUIDE”.

People from all over the world—from the disadvantaged to the well-heeled, from twenty-somethings to retirees—credit him for giving the inspiration and the tools for transforming their lives.

Unlike many books on the subject of investment, money and finance, Oladipupo is so pragmatic in his approach. He unties all the complex concepts and principles many authors fail to expound on.

This book is divided into three (3) segments. The first is about your BEING – who you must become by changing your mindsets, beliefs and values. He posits that wealth is created from the inside, until you change your core values and beliefs, your life may not experience any meaningful change. You don’t attract what you want, you attract who you are.

The second part is about DOING – what you must do in terms of actions, habits and behaviours. Knowing what to do is not what changes lives, it is what you do that transforms your life.

The third is about ACHIEVING – Results and outcomes. It is how you must position yourself to achieve financial freedom.

Someone has rightly said, we were all born with a clean slate, but over time, our minds, behaviours and results are conditioned by our environment and how we respond to our environment. Therefore, to change our results, we must intentionally re-programme our minds.

Damilola Hassan, the MD of Meristem Trustees, Niyi Adesanya- a leading trainer and speaker and a host of others endorsed this new book.

If there were a Pulitzer Prize for Finance and investment books, this one would win, hands down.

In one of the interviews he had recently with some media platforms, he said ” I am passionate about helping people to attain financial freedom, it’s a burning desire in my heart, one of the reasons corruption is prevalent in our part of the world is not just because we have a poor institutional framework to make the system work, but largely because of poverty, many want financial freedom but they don’t know “the how” that’s why I teach money, finance and investment on all platforms both online and offline, you can hook up with me on Instagram @oladipupoclem, I am willing and ready to teach as many as possible to be financially free.”

Oladipupo Clement is one of the most revered writers and thinkers in the areas of finance and investment, he is not a theorist but a practitioner whose results qualify him to speak and teach on the subject of finance and investment.