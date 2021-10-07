Some voters in Nasarawa State have lauded the peaceful conduct of Wednesday’s local government election in the state.

They made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wakama ward, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

They said the peaceful conduct of the election was the result of the maturity exhibited by the voters and the adequate security arrangement.

Mrs Esther Thomas, a voter from Wakama Central polling unit expressed appreciation that the election ended peacefully.

“I have cast my vote and we are happy that the election was peacefully conducted,” he said.

Mr Timothy Christopher, a voter in OLA polling unit also thanked God for the peaceful conduct of the election.

ALSO READ: Experts seek PPP model for CBN’s N15trn infrastructure fund

“The election is going on smoothly and and we pray that it ends well,” he said.Mr Danladi Gboble of Awogenshen polling unit attributed the peaceful conduct of the election to the maturity exhibited by the voters.

“The security arrangement is also okay and we thank God for the peaceful conduct of the poll,” he said.

Hajiya Zainab Danjuma, a voter in Angwan Tsoko polling unit, said the peaceful conduct of the election was a result of good security arrangement.

Most of the voters, who spoke also commended the state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) for making adequate arrangement which led to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

NAN reports that police, civil defence and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on ground to maintain order.

NAN also reports that at the polling units visited, the voters’ turn out was impressive.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria