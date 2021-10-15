Arapaja

By Sola Isola – Ibadan

The National Vice Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja has urged PDP members across the nation to come together and dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

In a statement titled “PDP Congress: Roadmap to 2023” made available to Vanguard on Friday in Ibadan, he noted that: “Nigerians are waiting for us and we cannot afford to fail them. We have shown it before that we are a democratic party and this is the time to affirm it”.

Arapaja added that the outcome of the state congresses will determine the success of the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections adding that members of the party need to be united to achieve this purpose.

“The journey to 2023 electoral success is about to start and it is tied to the outcome of our forthcoming Congresses across concerned states in Nigeria.

“I appeal to all our members to go into this elective congress with one voice and as a family, Our congress must not divide us, we must ensure that we remain united in purpose and vision.

“I have always spoken about the need for unification and managing political interests. No matter what happens, party is supreme and we must respect its supremacy.

“Let us have it at the back of our mind that we have a greater task ahead which is to dislodge and send away the ill-fated APC administration. We must look beyond now and ensure that we keep our home in order.

“The goal is to win 2023 elections at all levels and I believe that it is possible and achievable if we do not break ranks.

“It is highly imperative for us to embrace peace, tranquility and togetherness instead of bickering, hatred, troubles and fracas. We must always remember that our party is THE ONLY HOPE for Nigeria and Nigerians are looking up to us for deliverance from the current quagmire that the disastrous, calamitous and unfortunate APC administration has led us into.

“We must act in the best interest of the party and ensure that we embrace politics with human face”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria