The Chief Whip of the Senate,Sen. Orji-Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) has charged Nigerian politicians to focus more on sustaining the unity of the country rather than the race for 2023 general elections.



Kalu made the call while responding to a letter notifying him of the conferment of a traditional title by the Emir of Arugungu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

Senate Majority Leader Abdullahi Yahaya(APC-Kebbi) in company of representatives of the Emir presented the letter to Kalu in Abuja on Wednesday.



Kalu said that the unity of Nigeria was being strengthened and hence politicians must focus on sustaining it.



“I will like to use this opportunity to call on politicians to focus on the unity of the country, focus on the problem of banditry, focus on the problem of the people than focusing on the election coming on in the two year’s time.



“People of Nigeria should focus on unity of Nigeria today because the unity of the country is more important to us today than any other thing we are going to do.



“If we are over run by bandits, we will not be able to run for election. “Those who are sabotaging government should stop henceforth, so that we will live in a very conducive environment.”



He urged Nigerians to support the governments at all levels and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

“The government alone can not do this fight,it is for every body to fight and win, and so we must report back to our security agencies, where we find any challenge,” he said.

On the traditional title by the Arugungu Emirate , he said the Emir and the Emirate have demonstrated that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.

He noted that he was in 2004 turbaned as a traditional council member of Gwandu Emirate.

He thanked the Emir for the honour done to him and the Senate Leader, who he said facilitated the conferment of the title.

Abdullahi had while presenting the letter said the Emirate would in November turban President of Senate Ahmad Lawan and Kalu. (NAN)

