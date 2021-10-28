The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, has urged the Federal Government to restructure the Nigerian Police for effective service.

Adams gave the advice on Wednesday at the 2021 Edition of Olokun Festival at Sultan Beach, Badagry, Lagos.

According to him, the Police in Nigeria are understaffed, demoralised, poorly trained, some of them augment their low pay by robbing the public they have sworn to protect.

“Apart from the fact the security architecture and composition of the Nigerian Police is wrong and lopsided, it does not really reflect national outlook.

“The idea of using only one Police structure is old and archaic.

“Nigeria, with over 200million population and over 300 ethnic nationalities, cannot thrive and prosper with the present system.

“With the present security in Nigeria, it is very clear that Nigeria has grown beyond having only one police structure,” he said.

The Are Ona Kakanfo, however, commended the Federal Government on the ongoing construction of Lagos Badagry expressway.

Adams said that though the project had been on for a very long time now, “it is a thing of joy that efforts are ongoing to complete the road.

“On completion, I think the road will help in boosting the economy of the ancient town and its environs,” he said.Adams, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation,(OFF), said; “we have to educate our people on the need to promote Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage.

“It is our duty and responsibility as culture ambassadors to project the ideals and values that have made the Yoruba race one of the best in the world.

“As I stand here today, I have a strong belief that we have a lot to gain as we celebrate Olokun and several other festivals.

“For instance, Olokun is a deity that brings wealth to any society or state that celebrates it.

“Olokun deity has a strong foothold, cutting across religious borders and it is also the harbinger of peace and tranquility.

“Both Muslims and Christians and even the traditionalists always respect the spiritual relevance of the Olokun and Olosa deities,” he said.

Prof Ayo Yusuff, a lecturer at the Department of Institute of African and Diasporan Studies, University of Lagos, called on the Yoruba traditional rulers to unite with one another.

