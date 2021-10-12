Achieving flawless skin has never been more accessible. With the experts at ESTE Medical offering non-invasive treatments to help people achieve better skin, let’s take a look at a new and natural procedure called LED Phototherapy.

ESTE Medical Group was founded in Turkey, and its first U.K. branch was set up in Birmingham in 2015. Since then, they have opened several other branches across London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, and Sutton Coldfield.

The managing director, Sam Cinkir, has hopes of opening further branches for cosmetic treatments spread over 30 cities, followed by a hospital for surgical procedures in the U.K. soon. Surgical procedures such as hair transplants are available in their Turkey location at the moment.

If you are looking for more cosmetical treatments, a popular one is their LED Phototherapy. It is a treatment for the face that works to kill the bacteria on the skin for improving wrinkles, facial folds, fine lines, acne scarring, and sun damage.

LED Phototherapy includes a small light-emitting diode (LED) device that targets the area of concern to give it a chance to heal. During the treatment, two wavelengths stimulate collagen, which increases the blood flow and oxygen in the skin.

This offers clients better skin, reduced signs of skin issues, and enhances the ability of skincare products to absorb into the skin easily. Increased absorption of products can lead to increased hydration and a reduced risk of recurring skin problems.

No matter your skin concern, an expert at ESTE Medical Group will look over the areas and offer you the best treatment. If it involves skin appearance and damage due to inflammation, age, or sun damage, LED Phototherapy might be an excellent choice for you. It is a natural and non-invasive procedure. Thus, anyone with these concerns can enjoy its benefits.