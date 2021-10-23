.

The court case will be vacated for election to hold – Electoral committee

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A legal battle has enveloped the preparation for the National election of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, CILT, coming up today, October 23, 2021.

Vanguard gathered on Friday, the battle was between the two presidential candidates, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mrs Ufom Usoro and Mr Alban Igwe.

Trouble started when Mr Igwe approached a Federal High court in Abuja, where he alleged the outgoing leaders had planned to manipulate the process, contained in Igwe’s suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1217/2021, filed on Oct. 12, 2021, with co-plaintiff Alex Okosun.

However, despite Igwe, said he had withdrawn from the race, but it was noticed the matter was still in court.

Igwe’s reason was that “He noticed that the race was becoming more political than professional. I pulled out from the race, sacrificing my ambition for the peace and sanity of the institute when I noticed unprofessional political undertones and I believe that having stepped aside, the court case will be vacated in due course. They alleged the outgoing leaders of the institute were plotting to manipulate the electoral process in Usoro’s favour,” he said.

Also, another presidential aspirant, Mr Igna Owums, was of the view that “The controversies surrounding Usoro’s candidature will be effectively addressed by the electoral committee.”

Also, the National Executive Director of the CILT, Mr Paul Ndibe, said: “CILT is not perfect and matters such as this help an organisation to identify its loopholes, highlight weaknesses, reposition itself and become more vibrant so I see this as a building block for a more virile national institute. We have an electoral committee that has guidelines for the election and having screened all the candidates and approved their candidature, it behoves on members to align with the recommendations of the committee,” he said.

Furthermore, the Chairperson of the electoral committee, Hajiya Moji Ajimoh, confirmed that Igwe had stepped down from the race, noting that “The court case would soon be vacated for the election to hold as scheduled.”