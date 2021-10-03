By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Notable Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop hunting to advocates for true federalism or self determination.

Rather, the government, according to its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism.

Ajayi, who was reacting to the President’s National Day broadcast in which he said government had discovered sponsors of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, said: “Afenifere feels government should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism rather than dissipating energy on hunting for those who are advocating for true federalism or self- determination.

“The phenomenon of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu in terms of desiring their own nations came about as a result of the failure of the Nigerian state to cater adequately for Nigerians.

“ lf insecurity and social dislocation in the country are brought to an end, the agitation for separate nations will fizzle out”. Still on the 61st anniversary speech of Buhari, the group spokesperson said government should face reality and tackle the challenges facing the country.

“The picture painted by President Buhari of Nigeria is at variance with what is on ground”, the spokesperson said.

“ The President’s claim that a lot has been achieved in the last six years “in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community” is against the reality on ground.

“There has never been a time in the annals of modern Nigeria that the country’s infrastructure was this decadent, social care near-absent and the image of the country so battered.

“Indeed, the difference between now and the days of the late Sani Abacha was that the head of state then was wearing khaki while the present head of government wears civilian dress and there are democratic institutions like the legislature that were absent then.

“ In terms of the country’s influence in Africa, how many countries in Africa now respect Nigeria going by the inhuman treatments Nigerians are subjected into in different parts of the world including Africa these days?”

Ajayi called on the President to be more sincere and live up to his words that his administration will listen to the people.

Quoting Buhari where he said, “We shall continue to serve the country: listen to all and protect our democracy and country,” Ajayi said that there are many instances in which Buhari-led government has shown that the people did not matter.

“Some instances that can be immediately cited were various court judgments that the government spurned once these judgments are not in its favour, various agreements it reached with trade unions and it failed to honour and government policies that the people kicked against but the government went ahead or tried to go ahead to impose them”, he said.

“The greatest area in which government has failed in recent times is in the area of security. “Whatever infrastructure government put in place, it is only those who are alive and in good condition that can enjoy these things. But how can those who have been killed, kidnapped or maimed by terrorists enjoy those infrastructures the president is thrilled to say that his government is putting in place?.”

Afenifere asked Buhari “ to do away with impunity, nepotism, be more sincere in its tackling of security challenges in the country and, above all, allow restructuring to take place so that the people of Nigeria can sit down and decide on the modality for their continued staying together in a united Nigeria that is truly federal”.

Vanguard News Nigeria