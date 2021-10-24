Popular Nigerian blog, tori4town9ja, has been accused by students of Ignatius Ajuru University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, of being responsible for leaking a recorded audio between a lecturer and a student of the University.

The allegation came after the suspension of the lecturer, Godwin Olai, following a leaked audio recordings in which some students alleged that he demanded money to help them write their projects.

The Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, disclosed this on Tuesday on his Facebook page.

Ndimele said from the recordings, the students alleged that the lecturer demanded the sum of N70,000 from the final year students assigned to him for supervision to help them with the entire project work.

The statement by the VC, titled, ‘Suspension of Mr Godwin Olai, a lecturer with the Department of Management, IAUE,’ said the lecturer’s case had been referred to the staff disciplinary committee for further investigation.

He explained that from the leaked recordings, the lecturer said he would personally write the projects, get them typed and bind the finished work without any input from those he was supposed to supervise.

“The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has placed Mr. Godwin Olai, a lecturer with the Department of Management, on three months’ suspension and his matter referred to the Staff Disciplinary Committee for further investigation. We are determined to keep our surroundings clean. Let’s all be careful,” the VC said.

However, management of the tori4town9ja blog is yet to confirm the allegation as at the time of filing this report.