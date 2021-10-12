DG, Conference of APC Support Groups, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has been voted for 2021 most inspiring Youth Leader of the year.

Disclosing this Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, Chairman Organising Committee gave insight of the Award. According to him: “Leadership Excellence Awards is Africa’s number one online media awards, organised by IgbereTV and endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute.”

However, giving Obidike the award Uzor Kalu opined: “This is in recognition of your tremendous contribution to nation building, selfless service to humanity, and excellent performance in as a youth leader”.

Read the full statement below:

“We are pleased to inform you that you have been nominated and massively voted by Nigerians for the coveted 2021 Inspiring Youth Leader of the Year Award.

“This is in recognition of your tremendous contribution to nation building, selfless service to humanity, and excellent performance in as a youth leader.

“Leadership Excellence Awards is Africa’s number one online media awards, organised by IgbereTV and endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute.

“The aim of Leadership Excellence Awards are twofold: to celebrate and honour great Nigerian political and corporate leaders, and organisations that have achieved remarkable success in peace building, development, leadership and philanthropy; and secondly, to raise funds for charity. At the end of the event, 90% of funds realized are distributed to the less privileged, Motherless Babies Homes, Widows and IDPs across the country.

“We invite you to accept the nomination and celebrate with us by attending the Awards presentation ceremony to be held in your honour on Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021 at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, by 5pm (Red Carpet), 6pm (Main Event).

“The Award presentation dinner which will have the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as Chief Host and the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, as Keynote Speaker, will be attended by key players In both the political and corporate sectors of the country.

“You are requested to send a confirmation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Awards Committee not later than 7 days from the date of receipt of this letter. Also a brief Bio (CV) and Two Photographs for the program booklet are expected.

“Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem. Congratulations!”