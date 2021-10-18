LCCI expresses worry over neglect of solid mineral sector

By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is concluding arrangements to host the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) scheduled for Friday, 5th to Sunday, 14th November 2021 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, with the theme, “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”.

Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos, last week, also revealed that the Chamber is very close to securing a permanent site for the annual fair, without giving details of the location.

He noted that the LITF is the biggest trade fair in Nigeria, and indeed West and Central African sub-regions, adding that this year’s edition is the 35th to be organized by LCCI.

Idahosa said that over 200,000 visitors are expected at the Fair over the ten-day period with about 1500 exhibitors from about 16 countries, over an exhibition space of about 28,000 square metres. He also revealed plans to host African businessmen and women in the “AFRICA HALL”.

He stated: “The objective of the hall is to bring exhibitors from all African countries under the same umbrella to showcase their goods, services, arts, crafts, regulatory services and particularly to promote intra-African trade. We believe that Africans must grow trade and investment among themselves to give full activation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The LITF platform is a great opportunity to do this.

“In further pursuit of this objective, we will have the “Africa Special Day” at the Fair this year. Investment and trade promotion agencies of some African countries have shown interest in this.”