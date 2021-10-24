By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has vowed to direct energy and resources, to the clearing of several illegal dumpsites around FESTAC Town and the entire Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

He made the promise at a stakeholders’ meeting with residents and various interest groups, on LAWMA’s community clean-up campaign, at the council secretariat, FESTAC Town, where he assured them of total clearance of the heaps of refuse within a couple of weeks, with their cooperation and attitudinal change.

Odumboni frowned at the poor environmental hygiene of the residents, as he bluntly condemned their nonchalant approach to waste management and environmental care.

He stressed that the situation could not continue like that for a community once known as the cleanest in the state.

“There are no fewer than 42 illegal dumpsites in Amuwo-Odofin. This place is extremely dirty. You are only concerned about cleaning your houses, while the waste is deposited outside, littering the environment; causing diseases and sickness to others.

“It is about time you stop giving excuses and do the right thing. I want to let you know that enforcement is going to be beefed up in the next three weeks, we will apprehend any environmental defaulter engaging in indiscriminate dumping and cart pushing business”.

The LAWMA boss added: “You need to mobilize your youths and empower them to police the black spots within the community. Invite the youths and have a bye-law to back their operation. LAWMA will support you by training them. Get them uniform for identification and let them arrest outlawed cart pushers. It is high time we do the right thing by taking responsibility for our waste. Patronize PSPs and pay for waste service. Waste bill payment is sacrosanct.”

He urged the council to work with residents to engage youths in the area to police the black spots to end the reign of illegal dumpsites, insisting that it would bring local solution to the perennial problem.

Odumboni advised the council officials and residents to consider the idea of voluntary monthly environmental sanitation, as recently endorsed by Shomolu Local Government, for total transformation.

The Amuwo-Odofin Chairman, Engr. Valentine Buraimon, commended LAWMA for spirited effort at transforming the cityscape, as noticeable around the metropolis, adding that his council would do the needful, to help the agency return FESTAC Town and the entire Amuwo-Odofin, to the old glory of beauty, neatness and sustainable environment.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja of Omotanwa Market, FESTAC Town, Alhaja Atinuke Shittu, passionately appealed to market people and residents, to sort their waste for recycling, to reduce the volume of waste meant for landfills and to make money.

The Secretary-General of FESTAC Town Residents Association, Mr. Justice Unanka, advised the PSP operators to change their tactics and business approach, to earn revenue more easily from residents.

In attendance were: the Vice-Chairman of the council, Maureen Ashara; Managing Director of AM Protection and Security Services, Mr. Adebisi Adeniyi; Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi; Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, and many senior LAWMA officials.

